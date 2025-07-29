Floaters installed at Port of LA. Source: Eco Wave Power
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Floaters installed at Port of LA for US wave energy pilot

Floaters installed at Port of LA for US wave energy pilot

Business Developments & Projects
July 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has completed the installation of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, clearing a key milestone ahead of the scheduled unveiling on September 9, 2025.

Source: Eco Wave Power

The Los Angeles pilot project aims to validate the company’s patented wave energy technology in real marine conditions, marking its entry into the U.S. market. 

According to Eco Wave Power, the demonstration unit will support environmental impact assessments, durability testing of materials and floaters, and offer insights into the U.S. permitting process through collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local port authorities.

“This pilot is not just a technology showcase—it’s a foundation for full-scale commercialization in the U.S.,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“With all floaters installed and our energy conversion system installation underway, we’re proud to demonstrate how existing coastal infrastructure can be leveraged for clean, reliable power from ocean waves.”

Related Article

The floaters were produced by California-based All-Ways Metal and installed by Wilmington-based marine contractor C&S Welding.

“We’re honored to be part of this groundbreaking project,” said Ian Crichton, President of C&S Welding.

 “Eco Wave Power’s system is a practical, local solution to global energy challenges—and we’re excited to contribute our capabilities to its U.S. debut.”

Hosted by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and backed by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program, the pilot system uses floaters mounted on existing marine infrastructure to capture wave motion, converting it into electricity via a land-based unit. 

Mid-July, Eco Wave Power completed production of all floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project, set for deployment at the Port of Los Angeles, which is expected to begin later this month.

Related Article

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles