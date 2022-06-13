UXO inspection to start at Dogger Bank offshore wind farm next week

June 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The 71-meter long offshore supply vessel Kamara will begin an unexploded ordinance (UXO) inspection campaign at the Dogger Bank offshore wind project on 20 June.

The activities will be performed within Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B array construction areas and the Dogger Bank C nearshore area.

Work will take place 24 hours a day in a single campaign, expected to be concluded by 31 August.

The operations include the inspection of potential subsea UXO objects by means of a work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV).

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Offshore construction starts on world’s largest wind farm Posted: about 1 month ago

Located more than 130 kilometers off the North East Coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B, and C – and each phase will have an installed generation capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

NKT is in charge of delivering the export cables for all three project phases, while Hellenic Cables will deliver the inter-array cables.

The 3.6 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 277 GE Haliade-X 13 MW and GE Haliade-X 14 MW wind turbines scheduled to deliver the first electricity in 2023.

Once all phases are complete, which is expected by March 2026, Dogger Bank will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

SSE Renewables is leading on the development and construction and Equinor will operate the wind farm for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: