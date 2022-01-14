VesselsValue acquires Norway’s shipping analyst

January 14, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK-based online valuation and data provider, VesselsValue, has acquired Norwegian shipping research and advisory company, ViaMar.

ViaMar, based in Oslo, provides market research and advisory services in shipping, energy and financial markets.

It has strong relationships with major banks, investment funds, operators and traders, predominantly focused in Northern Europe and the Nordics. Using its forecasting model, ViaMar produces quarterly forecasts to highlight key turning points for the bulker, tanker, container and LPG sectors, as well as incorporating freight earnings and vessel valuations into their reports.

The ViaMar team has over 100 years of shipping experience. The team will join VesselsValue that has over 200 employees across eight offices worldwide in the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Manila.

The Oslo team will work collaboratively with the VesselsValue teams to expand the forecasting, data, analysis and advisory products, leveraging VesselsValue’s deep mathematical modelling, data processing and tech infrastructure to further enhance their offering.

“This acquisition provides VesselsValue a strong base on which to develop our forecasting ambitions both in shipping and aviation. We are pleased to also now have an office in Oslo from which we can provide improved levels of insight and service to all clients in the Nordics,” Tom Evans, Chief Operating Officer at VesselsValue, commented.

“With this acquisition, we hope VesselsValue will continue to refine and grow its product offering, pushing for further transparency across the transportation markets.”

“ViaMar have been cooperating with VesselsValue successfully for more than six years… This next step is very positive… Automated data feeds and cleaned AIS continues to reshape shipping analysis, and ultimately this data with new tools will enable us to offer broader, quicker and better insights for our clients,” Reidar Sundvor, Managing Director at ViaMar AS, said.