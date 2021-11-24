Volantis to continue working for DeepOcean

November 24, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has signed a one-year time charter agreement with DeepOcean for the multi-role subsea construction vessel Volantis.

The contract will commence in January 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract between the two companies.

According to Volstad, the parties have long ties and have been working together since 2007 and since Volantis was initially designed.

“The market has been extremely challenging during the previous six years but we have always been able to find solutions together with DeepOcean to keep the Volantis working,” said Eirik Syversen, CFO at Volstad Maritime.

“Therefore, it is extra rewarding that this cooperation will continue now that the market finally seems to have turned a corner for both contractors and shipowners.”

In April this year, Volstad Maritime and DeepOcean signed a contract for Volantis, under which the vessel continued its work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico region throughout 2021, with further options for 2022.

Volantis is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel that incorporates a 150te active heave compensated subsea crane.

The 107-meter long vessel is permanently mobilized with an Installer Work Class ROV and Seaeye Panther XT III A Work Class ROV said to have a capability to launch and recover in high sea states.