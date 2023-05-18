Wan Hai names last eco-friendly 3,013 TEU built in Japan

May 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has held a ship naming ceremony for its new eco-friendly 3,013 TEU containership.

Wan Hai Lines

As informed, the christening ceremony for vessel WAN HAI 363 took place at Japan Marine United Corporation KURE Shipyard on 16 May.

Wan Hai has ordered twelve (12) 3,013 TEU container vessels from Japan Marine United Corporation. WAN HAI 363 is the 12th vessel in the series of 3,013 TEU container ships built by Japan Marine United Corporation KURE Shipyard.

The design of the 3,013 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environmental friendliness aspect into account.

They are equipped with full-balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin, and an alternative maritime power (AMP) system and meet the requirements for NOx Tier III.

All the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to pursue fleet upgrading.

Last month, the Taiwanese company held a ship naming ceremony for two environmentally friendly 13,200 TEU containerships.

To remind, Wan Hai Lines placed an order with Hyundai Heavy Industries for five 13,200 TEU container vessels back in 2021.

They will be the biggest ones in the company’s fleet in terms of capacity, outstripping the current 11,923 TEU containerships.