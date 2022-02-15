Wärtsilä solutions picked for Poland’s 1st LNG-fueled RoPax vessels

February 15, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has secured a contract with Remontowa shipyard in Poland to supply engines, fuel storage and supply systems for the country’s first LNG-fueled RoPax vessels, paving the way for maritime decarbonisation.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

Under the contract signed in January 2022, Wärtsilä will supply engines, fuel storage and supply systems for three new LNG-fueled RoPax vessels to be operated by ferry companies Unity Line and Polferries.

The vessels will have an overall length of 195 metres and will be capable of carrying 400 passengers, with 4,100 lane metres for vehicles. They will operate between Swinoujscie in Poland and the Swedish ports of Ystad and Trelleborg.

As disclosed, each vessel will operate with four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines. The LNG-fueled engines can use bio-LNG, either on its own or blended with conventional LNG, to further reduce their carbon footprint.

According to Wärtsilä, the efficiency of the 31DF engine, which in its diesel version was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine, was a key consideration in the award of this contract.

The company will also deliver its LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system.

Commenting on the contract, Grzegorz Wardzyński, technical director of Polsteam, the parent company of Unity Line, said: “High efficiency and sustainability are essential in today’s operating environment, especially in the Baltic Sea which is an Emissions Control Area. The Wärtsilä 31 engine represents the latest engine technology available and this, coupled with Wärtsilä’s vast experience in LNG solutions, made the choice easy for us.”

“Decarbonisation is a front and centre issue for the maritime sector, and this focus is reflected in the choice of the Wärtsilä engines for these ferries. Optimal engine performance is essential in maximising fuel efficiency and minimising exhaust emissions. These new vessels will become an important part of Poland’s transport infrastructure, and we are proud to be a partner to this project”, added Matthias Becker, general manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä, which sees LNG as an important transitional marine fuel, bridging the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future carbon-free alternatives, will also provide a broad scope of power solution for three new LNG-fueled Ro-Pax vessels to the Swedish ferry operator Stena RoRo.

