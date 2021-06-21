Wärtsilä to power HaiSea Marine’s two LNG-fuelled escort tugs

June 21, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the main engines and LNG fuel gas supply systems for two new LNG-fuelled escort tugs being built for Canada’s HaiSea Marine, a joint venture between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan Marine Transportation.

LNG Pac; Image credit: Wartsila

The two vessels will each be powered by Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines operating with LNG fuel. The engines will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s NOx selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to restrict emissions of nitrogen oxides. Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in 2022.

The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021.

The ships have been designed by Robert Allan Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, and are under construction at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey.

According to Wärtsilä, the tugs are expected to be two of the most environmentally advanced escort tugs operating in the coastal waters of British Columbia in Canada.

“This project aligns closely with Wärtsilä’s efforts to develop and promote environmentally sustainable technologies, and to support the global decarbonisation of shipping,” says Mark Keneford, General Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar equipment for two in-service ferries operated by Seaspan Ferries, another Seaspan affiliated company.