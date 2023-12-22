Wärtsilä to supply auxiliary engines for ADNOC L&S’ LNG carrier

December 22, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä, through its joint venture company CWEC (Shanghai) Company (CWEC), has been contracted to supply dual-fuel auxiliary engines for the sixth liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services.

Wärtsilä

As explained, the Finnish supplier will deliver four Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines. The Wärtsilä 34DF engine, together with the Wärtsilä greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction package, was selected based on its ability to deliver both higher performance and lower emissions. The firm will deliver a similar scope of solutions to the other five vessels in the series.

In addition to the engines, Wärtsilä will also supply the shaft seals for these LNG carriers.

“We are honoured to have been selected to supply engines for this important series of six modern LNG carriers,” said Rajan Khanna – Head of Sales for Middle East.

“The Wärtsilä 34DF engine will help ADNOC Logistics & Services’ LNG carriers in reducing energy consumption, fewer emissions, and lower operating costs, and when operating on LNG has minimised methane slip.”

The vessel is the sixth and final ship in a series of six newbuild 175,000 cbm LNG carriers being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China for ADNOC.

They are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.