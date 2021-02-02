Who will wire Oregon’s wave energy test site?

A contractor is being sought to build, deliver, and install the subsea power and data cable for the first grid-connected wave energy testing facility in the United States.

The so-called PacWave is a collaboration project between the Oregon State University (OSU), the U.S. Department of Energy and other stakeholders to build a wave energy test facility off the Oregon coast.

PacWave consists of two sites (North and South), each located a few kilometres from the deep-water port of Newport in Oregon.