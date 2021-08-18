WinGD to install hybrid energy systems on NYK’s PCTCs

August 18, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss engine developer Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) has won a contract to integrate hybrid energy systems on four newbuild car carriers for Japanese owner NYK Line.

As disclosed, the four pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) will run on liquified natural gas (LNG), with WinGD’s X62DF-2.1 two-stroke engines coupled with shaft generators, DC-links and battery systems.

The engine developer will be responsible for the system integration and system-level energy management, through its new hybrid control system.

The vessels will be built by China Merchants JinLing Shipyard (Nanjing) and are slated for delivery in 2023. They are expected to be assigned to transport vehicles mainly between Europe and the Middle East.

Combined with other ship design enhancements, the LNG-battery configuration is expected to cut overall CO2 equivalent emissions by around 40% compared to conventionally powered vessels operating on heavy fuel oil, according to WinGD.

Additionally, the newly installed systems are expected to take the PCTCs beyond the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2030 target for cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Battery hybrid technology improves fuel efficiency and emissions by mitigating main engine and electrical generator load fluctuations,” said Keita Fukunaga, Deputy Manager/ Ship Design Team/ Technical Group at NYK Line.

“This project is an important step in our plan to replace current vessels to newly built LNG-fuelled PCTCs, reducing the fleet’s carbon intensity by 50% by 2050.“

A few months ago, WinGD launched the first marine two-stroke engine to carry its own NOx abatement solution.

The six-cylinder two-stroke engine, with a maximum continuous output of 11,640 kW, will be installed on a 50,000 dwt tanker built by CSSC Chengxi Shipyard for Japanese owner Kumiai Senpaku.

The engine is expected to offer reductions in space requirements and installation costs for shipyards seeking to comply with the strictest IMO CO2 emission targets, the company noted.