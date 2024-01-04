Wisdom Marine, Synergy Group form ship management joint venture

January 4, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwan-based dry bulk shipowner Wisdom Marine and Singapore-based ship management company Synergy Group have launched a strategic bulk carrier joint venture.

Wisdom Marine

The new company, Wisdom Synergy Ship Management (WSSM), will be headquartered in Singapore and with key operational centres in Taiwan and India.

WSSM is said to herald a ‘new era’ in maritime operations for the Wisdom-owned dry bulk tonnage, prioritizing safety, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The initiative follows Wisdom’s decision last year to entrust Synergy Group with providing management services for a portion of its fleet, laying the groundwork for this partnership.

“With WSSM, we embark on a transformative journey, leveraging Synergy’s expertise to enhance our fleet’s operational safety and efficiency, underscoring our commitment to sustainable practices and the well-being of our crew,” James Lan, Founder of Wisdom Marine, commented.

“Joining forces with Wisdom Marine Group … is an honour. This strategic partnership is built on a strong foundation of mutual respect and common goals. We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the industry,” Rajesh Unni, Founder and Executive Chairman of Synergy Marine Group, said.

Over the past two years, the Taipei-based shipowner has been on an ordering spree which is part of the company’s fleet renewal and modernization strategy. The company has contracted Japanese and Chinese shipyards to build a fleet of new ships.