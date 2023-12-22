With triple subsea win, DOF secures ‘substantial backlog’ in APAC region

December 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Group has secured multiple subsea service contracts for one of its construction support vessels (CSVs) in the Asia Pacific region.

Source: DOF

Skandi Hercules has won three subsea service contracts with Australian-based operators for offshore execution in 2024.

The contracts will add approximately six months of utilization for the vessel in 2024 and into Q1 2025.

The contracted scope includes the team’s in-house capability to deliver project management and engineering, logistics support and execution of various remediation activities, pre-commissioning and commissioning support, and field decommissioning operations.

According to Mons Aase, DOF Group CEO, the awards secure a substantial backlog for the APAC region with an estimated combined value of over $36 million.

In terms of other recent news coming from the company, earlier this week DOF announced it had performed its first-ever offshore ROV mission piloted from onshore. The company described the move as a significant milestone.