Yang Ming picks GTT’s tank design for its newbuild LNG-fueled containerships

October 11, 2023

On behalf of Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) has placed an order at French company GTT for the design of the cryogenic fuel tanks of five large LNG-fueled containerships.

GTT revealed the order on October 10, stating this was “the first time that a Chinese shipowner has opted for LNG propulsion technology for its containerships”, highlighting the development and prospects of LNG in China in line with the maritime decarbonization.

The five vessels of 15,500 TEU each will be equipped with one single LNG fuel tank with a capacity of 12,700 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, offering a low boil-off rate (BOR) for improved vessel operations.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Following the bidding process for the ships which was launched back in August 2022, Yang Ming and HD HHI signed a shipbuilding contract in the early summer of 2023.

In addition to a high-pressure LNG dual-fuel main engine and ballast water treatment system, the five ships will feature an advanced integrated system for navigational information and operation monitoring, as well as broadband maritime satellite system.

The order is part of Yang Ming’s work to renew its fleet and make it more energy efficient as the global maritime industry moves toward a net zero carbon emission target by 2050.

Used as a marine fuel, LNG is believed to be the best currently available alternative to improve air quality as it reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91%, and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to a conventionally fueled ship.