ZeroNorth partners up with Global Maritime Forum and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

April 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Technology company ZeroNorth is partnering with the Global Maritime Forum and is a Mission Ambassador for Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth; Image courtesy: ZeroNorth

In its new role as a Global Maritime Forum partner, ZeroNorth will work as an active member of the organisation’s Short-Term Actions Taskforce, helping to define a new roadmap to driving immediate emissions reductions that can be taken up by shipping companies, including helping to quantify the impact of speed and routing optimisation enabled by ZeroNorth’s vast data ecosystem.

The membership also strengthens ZeroNorth’s commitment to Getting to Zero Coalition by committing more resources to the alliance which aims to make commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels powered by zero-emission fuels operational by 2030, driving towards full decarbonisation by 2050.

ZeroNorth has also become a Mission Ambassador for the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. In this role, ZeroNorth will utilise its knowledge on working with data and technology at scale to drive immediate emissions reductions to enable the green transition.

“These new partnerships with the Global Maritime Forum and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping demonstrate ZeroNorth’s dedication to driving real impact across the sector,” Lora Jakobsen, Chief Purpose Activist, ZeroNorth, said.

“The road to net zero may be paved with good intentions, but we have a shared responsibility to match that ambition with action. By forging partnerships, the shipping industry can work together to find solutions to the challenges holding back decarbonisation and collaborate on initiatives that will accelerate the green transition.”