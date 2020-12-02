ZeroNorth, Veson Nautical join forces to unlock better vessel performance, cut CO2 emissions

December 2, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

ZeroNorth, a digital spin-off from Maersk Tankers, and maritime software developer Veson Nautical have entered into a strategic product partnership.

The agreement will allow ZeroNorth’s vessel optimisation software, Optimise, to integrate with the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), a solution for commercial feight management, allowing for a transfer of data for joint customers.

The companies expect the native data integration to provide VIP users with tramp ships with the option to unlock better vessel performance and optimise bunkers to increase their profitability, cut CO2 emissions, and improve the sustainability of their fleets.



Optimise activates VIP fleet and vessel data by combining it with ZeroNorth’s comprehensive weather, port and market data.

Data insights powered by the algorithm are converted into tangible actions for the operator to improve their time charter equivalent rate (TCE) while also lowering CO2 emissions.

The companies said that operators can realise ‘dollars and cents’ savings and deliver benefits to the environment at the same time, in line with the shipping industry’s decarbonisation targets.

300 vessels from Veson customers are already using or have committed to use this new integration to connect and empower their data in Optimise.

“Shipping needs innovative digital technologies if we are to successfully – and profitably – decarbonise. We believe that our partnership with Veson Nautical further demonstrates ZeroNorth’s continued and rapid growth trajectory, and our mission to accelerate the uptake of digital solutions that generate both dollar value and sustainability progress,” Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth said.

“This new integration partnership exemplifies our clear commitment to use the power of digitalisation to drive the decarbonisation and future sustainability of the shipping industry,” Jere Richardson, Chief Commercial Officer, Veson Nautical, said.

“Collaborating with ZeroNorth extends the value of the data captured and maintained in VIP by connecting it to a powerful tool that enables additional analysis through the lens of sustainability.

“This adds to VIP’s considerable suite of digital solutions that, taken together, will power the clear decisions needed to successfully face the challenges of the future.”