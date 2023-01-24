2010-built multi-purpose support vessel receives contract extension

January 24, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Simon Møkster Shipping has secured a contract extension for its multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) with an existing client.

Source: Simon Møkster Shipping

The offshore vessel owner reported that a sixth-month option had been declared for the Stril Explorer with an existing client, following a contract period of more than eight years since the start in 2014.

The vessel is on a long-term charter with MMT. This continued cooperation will keep the contract firm until 1 October 2023.

Stril Explorer, delivered in 2010, features DP2, a main hangar for two work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs), a separate deck hangar suitable for one Obs ROV, and a 50t offshore crane.

The 76.4-meter-long vessel is in general certified for 20 marine crew and 50 special purpose personnel.

Early in 2022, Simon Møkster Shipping secured a new deal with an undisclosed North Sea operator for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Stril Luna.

The vessel was awarded a four-well firm contract which started on 25 February 2022.