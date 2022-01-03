2021 year in review: 10 most-read maritime stories

January 3, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

2021 was a turbulent year for the shipping sector – from the negative effects of the coronavirus that impacted global supply chains and the Ever Given incident in the Suez Canal to the tightening environmental standards demanding a greener global fleet.

Check out the most read articles published by Offshore Energy – Green Marine in 2021:

GAC: Two tankers run aground in Suez Canal

World’s largest containership makes its first crossing through Suez Canal

One of the world’s largest containerships blocks Suez Canal

World’s 1st LH2 carrier Suiso Frontier departs for Australia

Watch: Crew airlifted from troubled cargo vessel off Norway

Hapag-Lloyd acquires container shipping specialist NileDutch

World’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry delivered

Tanker crew arrested for stealing thousands of barrels of crude oil

Flagships set to debut world’s 1st hydrogen-powered commercial cargo ship

Video: World’s 1st hybrid cargo vessel leaves shipyard