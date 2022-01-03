Back to overview
Home Green marine 2021 year in review: 10 most-read maritime stories

2021 year in review: 10 most-read maritime stories

January 3, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

2021 was a turbulent year for the shipping sector – from the negative effects of the coronavirus that impacted global supply chains and the Ever Given incident in the Suez Canal to the tightening environmental standards demanding a greener global fleet.

Check out the most read articles published by Offshore Energy – Green Marine in 2021:

  • GAC: Two tankers run aground in Suez Canal

  • World’s largest containership makes its first crossing through Suez Canal

  • One of the world’s largest containerships blocks Suez Canal

  • World’s 1st LH2 carrier Suiso Frontier departs for Australia

  • Watch: Crew airlifted from troubled cargo vessel off Norway

  • Hapag-Lloyd acquires container shipping specialist NileDutch

  • World’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry delivered

  • Tanker crew arrested for stealing thousands of barrels of crude oil

  • Flagships set to debut world’s 1st hydrogen-powered commercial cargo ship

  • Video: World’s 1st hybrid cargo vessel leaves shipyard

