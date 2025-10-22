Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy $28 billion US LNG project in the Pelican State clears key regulatory export checkpoint

$28 billion US LNG project in the Pelican State clears key regulatory export checkpoint

Authorities & Government
October 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Venture Global, an American producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from North American basins, has received the final seal of approval to export up to 3.96 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of U.S. natural gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries from its proposed multibillion-dollar export project in Louisiana, United States. 

Rendering of the CP2 LNG facility; Source: Venture Global via LinkedIn

While confirming the final export authorization for Venture Global’s CP2 LNG, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) explained that the approval, signed by Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy, follows the conditional authorization in March 2025 and reflects the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s May 2025 decision approving the siting, construction, and operation of the facility.

This approval is said to incorporate the U.S. Department of Energy’s May 2025 response to comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study, which reaffirmed that U.S. LNG exports strengthen America’s energy leadership, expand opportunities for American workers, and provide its allies with secure access to reliable U.S. energy.

Related Article

Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy, commented: “In less than ten months, President Trump’s administration is redefining what it means to unleash American energy by approving record new LNG exports.

“Finalizing the non-FTA authorization for CP2 LNG will enable secure and reliable American energy access for our allies and trading partners, while also providing well-paid jobs and economic opportunities at home.”

The launch of site works and the initiation of full mobilization at the development came after Venture Global took a final investment decision (FID) on July 28 and closed the project financing. Worley has been tasked with bringing this $28 billion LNG terminal to life.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the LNG terminal will be built at an approximately 1,150-acre site in Cameron Parish, with the proposed CP Express pipeline set to originate in Jasper and Newton County, Texas, before it ends at the CP2 LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, where it will feed natural gas to the proposed LNG facility.

The associated marine facility will be situated on Monkey Island, between the Calcasieu Ship Channel and Calcasieu Pass. CP2 LNG is Venture Global’s third LNG export project, with the Calcasieu Pass project coming online in March 2022 and the Plaquemines LNG project beginning exports in late 2024.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

After President Donald Trump directed the Energy Department to end the Biden administration’s LNG export pause and resume the consideration of pending applications to export LNG to countries without an FTA, DOE has authorized more than 13.8 bcf/d of LNG exports.

This is said to be greater than the volume exported today by the world’s second-largest LNG supplier. Currently, U.S. exports are approximately 15 billion cubic feet per day, an increase of around 25% from 2024 levels.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

However, the LNG bonanza is facing greater scrutiny after a recent court ruling in Louisiana, which axed a permit for another U.S. LNG export terminal due to climate change concerns.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles