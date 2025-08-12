Back to overview
Home Subsea Petrobras awards DOF with two new contracts worth over $275M

Petrobras awards DOF with two new contracts worth over $275M

Vessels
August 12, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured two new long-term contracts with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras that have a combined value of more than $275 million.

Geoholm CSV. Source: DOF

Skandi Carla and Geoholm have been contracted on four-year charters with Petrobras as remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessels, both expected to begin their contracts in December.

The awards follow the same competitive tender process that resulted in the previously announced contract award of Skandi Achiever on a four-year charter as RSV.

The 2001-built, 84-meter-long Skandi Carla will operate with one work-class ROV and subsea crane, while the 2006-built, 85.7-meter-long Geoholm will use its subsea crane and two work-class ROVs on board.

These deals come after a competitive anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel tender process, which enabled the Brazilian giant to hire the Skandi Logger, Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca vessels, as well as Skandi Fluminense and Skandi Lifter, announced earlier this month.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles