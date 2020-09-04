AGS inks Utsira data licensing deal

September 4, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has entered into a data licensing agreement with an undisclosed international oil company.

The late sale is related to the company’s OBN seismic data library over Utsira in Norway.

The Utsira OBN seismic data library is now in its final stage of data processing.

Processing and delivery to pre-funding customers of the northern half of this landmark OBN multi-client survey in the Norwegian North Sea wrapped up in March last year.

The complete survey should be ready for licensing during September 2020.

The Utsira OBN survey is also the world’s largest multi-client project of its kind.

“We are encouraged to see new clients licensing the Utsira OBN multi-client library, and with data processing being finalized, we expect significant customer interest,” says CEO Ronny Bøhn.

AGS completed the Utsira multi-client ocean-bottom node survey in the North Sea in October last year.

The program is a joint effort with JV partner TGS and covers an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometres of full azimuth multi-client 3D seismic.

The program has set several production records.

It deployed seven vessels including two vessels fitted with AGS proprietary node handling system.

It also saw 140,000 node deployments and 3.8 million sources without any lost time incidents.