AKOFS Offshore to deploy Hydramec’s LARS for subsea activities in Brazil

August 10, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

AKOFS Offshore has ordered a bespoke active heave compensated (AHC) launch and recovery system (LARS) from Hydramec and Scantrol to be used for subsea basket deployment.

Courtesy of Hydramec Offshore Hydraulics Systems Ltd

Working directly alongside AKOFS for the first time, Hydramec and Scantrol have teamed up to deliver the LARS which required some design changes to suit a new subsea basket being designed and delivered by INNOVA in Norway.

The LARS will be used to launch the basket to make electrical connections up to 3000 metres deep in order to power subsea tooling.

The system was also equipped will full radio remote control as well as an operator’s panel and touch screen.

Scantrol’s scope of work included supplying the AHC controller and mTrack, which ensures safe control of the basket.

“It has been a pleasure to supply the complete Basket LARS system to AKOFS subsea and to create a new working relationship with the AKOFS team”, said Danny Church, Hydramec’s managing director. “To deliver this project on time and on budget is a testament to the partnership Hydramec has developed with Scantrol to ensure the customers’ requirements are always met.”

According to AKOFS, the LARS will be put in operation on its vessel Skandi Santos in Brazil.

To remind, at the end of 2021, AKOFS Offshore was awarded a three-year contract by Petrobras for this vessel to perform a scope of subsea services in Brazil.

In addition to Skandi Santos, Petrobras recently hired another AKOFS’ subsea equipment support vessel (SESV), Aker Wayfarer.

The duration of the contract is almost four years and the services will commence in the first half of 2023.