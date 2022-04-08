Aqueos settles in Boston to serve renewable energy players

April 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea and transitional energy services provider Aqueos Corporation has decided to settle in its new office in Boston, Massachusetts, in order to meet the growing needs of renewable energy developers in the region.

MPSV Sea Scout. Courtesy of Aqueos Corporation

Specifically, Walter Aguilar, Aqueos’ vice president of Civil, Military, and Renewable Services, explained that the move was made so Aqueos could better serve the growing needs of renewable energy developers working in the U.S. Northeast and support the existing customers in the region.

Back in 2020, the company identified the need to expand its operating lines to include the offshore renewable energy sector and acquired the MPSV Sea Scout in 2021, The vessel is said to be well suited for multi-mission offshore wind projects.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Aqueos Corp wraps up CVOW subsea job Posted: about 1 year ago

“In light of the current extremely challenging market conditions, it is more important than ever to maintain close contact with our customers. This new facility will provide a comfortable environment for our Boston-based personnel near a large percentage of our customer base”, said Aguilar.

“Most importantly, Aqueos selected Boston, Massachusetts as we recognize The Commonwealth has set an ambitious agenda to become the national hub for the emerging offshore wind industry along the East Coast.”

Massachusetts will also soon be home to a $200 million offshore wind cable factory. To remind, Prysmian intends to build a manufacturing facility for submarine transmission cables at Brayton Point.

For this purpose, Italian cabling giant recently signed a purchase agreement with Commercial Development Company (CDC) for the site which housed a now-closed coal-fired power plant.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: