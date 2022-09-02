BGP returns to Sercel for another seabed nodal solution purchase

September 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Sercel, a designer and manufacturer of seismic equipment, has made another ‘major’ sale of its GPR300 seabed nodal solution to geophysical services provider BGP.

The sale of the second batch of 12,000 GPR300 nodes to BGP follows the earlier major order of 18,000 nodes in 2021.

According to Sercel, the sale represents a significant increase in the seismic survey equipment currently being deployed on a project in the Middle East.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago BGP buys Sercel’s new seabed nodal solution Posted: about 1 year ago

Now deploying a total of 30,000 nodes, the operation is considered the largest seabed seismic exploration project to date.

“First results have clearly shown the GPR300’s efficiency in the shallow water environment and its added value for high-precision subsurface imaging”, said Liu HaiBo, BGP Offshore president.

“For these reasons, it seemed obvious to continue and widen our collaborative work with Sercel to provide essential support to our client for its upcoming challenging projects.”

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel’s CEO, added: “This new major sale of our GPR300 solution featuring QuietSeis, the most accurate sensor in the industry, reaffirms the confidence that BGP and its client have in our solutions.

“Sercel is always attuned to the market’s needs and strives to develop and introduce innovative technologies well ahead of the curve and act as a pioneer in the field of ocean bottom nodal acquisition.”

In other company-related news, Sercel was recently selected as the successful bidder for the acquisition of ION Geophysical’s software business.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Related Article Posted: 1 months ago Sercel pursues ION Geophysical’s software business Posted: 1 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: