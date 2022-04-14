Boxfish ROV systems to improve South Korean maritime safety, marine environment

April 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Boxfish Research, a New Zealand manufacturer of subsea remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), is introducing its ROV systems to the South Korean market to improve the country’s maritime safety and marine environment.

For this purpose, Boxfish Research has entered into an authorised reseller agreement with a South Korean provider of specialised marine equipment DK M-Tech.

The business partnership will see Boxfish roll out its ROV systems in the Korean market and enhance DK M-Tech’s capacity.

Under the agreement, the companies will deliver a subsea tool to the market that enhances safety, efficiency and capability in diverse industries, including commercial diving, offshore energy, biosecurity and search & research, marine science and cinematography.

The Auckland-based company produces lightweight, versatile and easy to use ROVs with an auto-stabilisation system and pilot assist features

The underwater drones can operate in harsh polar conditions and challenging remote locations capturing uncompressed 4K video at depths of up to 1,000 metres, Boxfish claims.

“We are excited to partner with DK M-Tech and have them join our community of resellers. This agreement brings our world-leading underwater vision technology to a new market and enhances our capacity to serve customers in the Asia Pacific region“, said Craig Anderson, co-founder of Boxfish Research.

Last year, Boxfish appointed Transmark Subsea as its European distributor for ROV systems and the two companies launched a new class of an autonomous underwater observation vehicle, said to be capable of being deployed underwater for months.

The ARV-i enables continuous monitoring of underwater assets with application to a range of offshore industries, including energy, oil and gas, offshore wind and aquaculture.

