BP hires Subsea 7 offshore Trinidad and Tobago

May 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

BP has awarded Subsea 7 with a contract for the TOPR project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The project covers the installation of a 96-kilometer 12-inch pipeline in water depths of up to 280 feet, associated shore approach and diver tie-in spools.

Project management and engineering will take place in Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas.

Front end engineering and design (FEED) is underway and the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) scope is scheduled to begin this month.

Craig Broussard, vice president for Subsea 7 US, said: “We are honoured to have been selected for the fast-track delivery of the TOPR project and we look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with BP.”

Earlier this month, Subsea 7 won a contract for the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of flowlines and umbilicals offshore West Africa.

Project management and engineering already commenced, while offshore operations are scheduled to take place from the first half of 2024.

