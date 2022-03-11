Construction of mega terminal for MSC’s next-gen eco-friendly ships begins in Miami

March 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Swiss cruise line MSC Cruises and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have begun construction of the new MSC Miami terminal, expected to be the largest in the U.S. and among the most important in the world.

Image by MSC Cruises

According to Fincantieri, the construction of the new terminal kicked off on 10 March with the laying of the first stone.

The terminal, which entails an investment of approximately €350 million (about $388 million), will be able to simultaneously harbour three latest-generation and low environmental ships, including MSC’s current flagship MSC Seashore and the line’s future LNG-powered ships.

Architecture firm Arquitectonica designed the terminal that is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2023.

It will feature a multi-level four-floor central body and ‘environmentally advanced’ solutions such as shore-to-ship power supply.

The terminal building will include passenger facilities, office areas, multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection.

Two new docks measuring 750 metres in total will be constructed while the Miami-Dade County will also build a third berth.

The project also foresees the construction of the related seashore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four-passenger embarkation decks.

