MSC Cruises, Fincantieri join forces to build new cruise terminal at PortMiami

July 9, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Switzerland-based cruise line MSC Cruises and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have signed a contract for the construction of a new mega cruise terminal at PortMiami, the cruise industry’s hub in North America and the Caribbean.

As informed, the new terminal reflects an investment of approximately €350 million (about $414 million) and will be made up of a multi-level central body to serve as many as three latest-generation ships at the same time.

Designed by architecture firm Arquitectonica, it is due to be completed by December 2023.

Photo: Fincantieri

The new facility will be able to accommodate the MSC Cruises’ largest and most environmentally friendly cruise ships. These include MSC Cruises’ newest flagship MSC Seashore, which is currently nearing completion at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone and planned to be deployed out of Miami when it enters service later this year, as well as the line’s future LNG-powered World-class ships.

In line with PortMiami’s plans to enable shore power connectivity, the company’s ships deployed there will be ready to plug into the local power grid at berth.

In May, PortMiami’s Shore Power Pilot Program also received $2 million in US Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The pilot program will be conducted in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line at the new Cruise Terminal F.

In addition to facilities for passenger services, the new MSC terminal building will include office areas, multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection.

As per the terms of the project, the company will construct two new docks measuring 750 metres in total. The Miami-Dade County will also build a third berth.

The project also foresees the construction of the related seashore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four passenger embarkation decks.