COSCO and CNPC’s dual-fuel LNG carrier completes trial voyage
The first 174,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by Chinese shipyard Hudong – Zhonghua Shipbuilding for compatriot shipowner COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has completed its trial voyage.
According to the shipbuilder, the LNG carrier completed the trial voyage in five and a half days and safely docked at Changxing No. 0 base wharf on 23 August, laying a foundation for upcoming gas trials in September this year.
This is the first 174,000 cbm LNG carrier manufactured by Hudong – Zhonghua for COSCO Shipping Lines and CNPC’s Hong Kong-listed unit PetroChina as part of their project to expand the LNG industry.
As described, it is an upgraded and optimised LNG ship based on the company’s self-designed fourth-generation XDF dual-fuel propulsion.
The Chinese shipbuilder held keel-laying ceremonies for the first and second LNG carriers in June and September 2021, respectively.
To remind, COSCO and CNPC placed an initial order for three LNG carriers at Hudong – Zhonghua back in 2020. In June 2021, CNPC ordered three more 174,000 cbm carriers at the same shipyard.
At the end of 2021, Hudong – Zhonghua received another order for three LNG carriers from COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. The vessels are slated for delivery in September 2024, December 2024, and March 2025.