Danfoss, TESYA to jointly accelerate marine electrification of the Mediterranean region

September 12, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish industrial machinery manufacturing company Danfoss Power Solutions and Italy-based site solutions provider TESYA Group have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the electrification of the marine industry in Southern Europe.

Courtesy of Danfoss

The agreement, signed between Danfoss’ Editron division and TESYA, comes as the Mediterranean region is seeing an increasing demand for hybrid and fully electric vessels.

While the Mediterranean Sea is one of the busiest waterways in the world, carrying 20% of maritime trade, only a fraction of it is currently low carbon. Moreover, maritime transport is a driving economic force in the region, generating an annual gross added value of €27 billion and providing employment to over half a million people.

However, the European Union’s ambition to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 will entice the Mediterranean marine industry to accelerate its decarbonisation.

Danfoss’ Editron division and the TESYA Group share a common ambition to transform the marine sector through sustainable solutions, and this partnership will see them cooperating closely on Southern European projects. By leveraging their strengths, both businesses will create solutions for hybrid and fully electric vessels for their local customers. The joint offer will comprise diesel genset, batteries, propulsion inverters and motors, propeller systems and all necessary controls.

The duo will start the partnership by focusing on the electrification of yachts, passenger vessels and workboats.

Danfoss’ Editron division will combine its hybrid-electric marine propulsion system with TESYA Group’s products, which include CAT diesel engines, propellers and control systems. The Editron division will support TESYA Group’s electrification projects by providing its electrical machines, converters and transformers, compact and class-approved DC links and other equipment required for the operation of hybrid and fully electric vessels.

Meanwhile, TESYA Group will supply energy-efficient marine engines, shaft systems and other heavy marine propulsion equipment.

“We are excited to officially join forces with TESYA Group. Mediterranean countries are increasingly developing their shipbuilding industries, while looking for alternative, more sustainable marine solutions. By combining our skills and technologies, we’ll be able to offer our local customers a turnkey solution for the best possible operation of their vessels. We are ready to deliver hybrid and fully electric solutions that will help decarbonize the marine sector,” Philipp Fedorov, marine sales director at Danfoss’ Editron division, commented.

“The Mediterranean region is one of our traditional markets, and we are thrilled to help it accelerate its sustainable transition. Our customers, primarily shipbuilders, will continue to focus on hull construction, efficient vessel design and delivery. Meanwhile, our joint offer will solve challenges related to the integration of different power and control systems for new and retrofitted vessels,” Enrico Dari, group sales marine director at TESYA Group, said.