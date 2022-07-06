Deltamarin to help install BAR wings onto Berge Bulk vessel

July 6, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish ship designer Deltamarin has been selected by Singapore-based dry bulk shipowner Berge Bulk to carry out the ship side basic design for installing BAR Technologies WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies onboard the 210,000 dwt bulk carrier Berge Olympus.

Deltamarin has earlier carried out ship side concept design of the retrofit including the needed analyses for structural matters, stability, other ship integration-related issues and sea keeping.

Basic design work is a direct continuation of the project and includes the preparation of the design documents needed for class approval for the retrofit.

“We are excited to continue this project together with Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies and Yara Marine and look forward to seeing the sails in operation next year,” Esa Jokioinen, Sales Director of Deltamarin says:

“Wind has a great potential for decarbonisation of both existing ships and newbuilds and we are very proud to work with these companies that are determined to make it a reality.”

“BAR’s WindWings system presents enormous promise, but also enormous challenges. We are confident that Deltamarin’s experience and familiarity with wind propulsion technology makes them our ideal integration partner to execute the installation of BAR wings onto our vessels,” Daniel Chin, Berge Bulk’s Innovation Projects Management Lead, said.

As Offshore Energy reported last week, Berge Bulk decided to equip its Newcastlemax bulker with the wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings.

The large, solid wing sails on board the bulker will measure up to 50 metres in height and will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30% through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimisation, Berge Bulk explained.

