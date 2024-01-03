DOF vessel to stay offshore Philippines until end of 2027

January 3, 2024, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Group has signed a contract extension with Prime Energy Resources Development for a multipurpose platform supply vessel (MPSV) that is working offshore Philippines.

Source: DOF

Prime Energy has extended the contract for the provision of the MPSV Skandi Hawk to the end of 2027.

DOF has been providing MPSV and subsea services to Prime Energy, formerly Shell Philippines Exploration, in support of the Malampaya gas field operations offshore Philippines since April 2015 and subsea support and IRM services for 13 years before that.

An agreement has now been reached to extend the existing contract including project management and engineering services, subsea inspection, repair and maintenance services and the MPSV Skandi Hawk from February 2024 until December 31, 2027, in support of the continued operation and growth of the Malampaya field operations.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “This is a substantial contract extension with an estimated value of over USD 60M. It builds on the successful partnership between our team in APAC with Prime Energy and the Malampaya field since production commenced and we look forward to continuing to support Prime Energy in the years to come.”

Located off the coast of Palawan, the Malampaya deepwater gas-to-power project started operating with the first offshore platform in 2001 while commercial operations kicked off in 2002. In 2015, a second platform was added – the first to be designed and built in the country – “to help maintain vital supplies of energy for years to come.”

This project extracts natural gas and condensate from the depths of the Palawan Basin while a nearby shallow-water production platform processes the gas and exports it through a 504-kilometer underwater pipeline to an onshore gas plant. Afterwards, the gas is processed further and sent to three power plants in Batangas.