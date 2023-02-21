DOF’s high-end subsea vessel to stay busy until 2025

February 21, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

DOF Subsea has received a contract extension from an undisclosed client for its subsea construction and equipment installation vessel Skandi Africa.

DOF Subsea's vessel Skandi Africa (Courtesy of DOF Subsea)

The Norwegian company informed that the new commitment will now run until February 2025 and will start in direct continuation of the current contractual obligations.

DOF Subsea did not disclose further details about the contract.

Skandi Africa is a high-end subsea vessel designed for harsh environments and deepwater subsea construction and flex lay operations.

The vessel is capable of performing subsea construction and equipment installation, IRM, and ROV services in up to 4,000 meters of depth.

Built in 2015 by Vard Soeviknes in Norway, the high-end subsea vessel comes equipped with a 900-ton active-heave compensated crane and a 650-ton Tiltable Lay System which can operate in water depths up to 3,000 meters.

Mons S. Aase, CEO at DOF Subsea, said: “Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”

In terms of DOF’s more recent news, it is worth mentioning that the company recently secured an engineering, preparatory works, removal, transportation, recycling, and disposal (EPRD) contract with Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor.