Contract extended for DOF’s high-end subsea vessel until 2024

May 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured a contract extension for the 160-meter long high-end subsea vessel Skandi Africa.

The new commitment will commence in direct continuation with the current commitment and will run until February 2024.

DOF Group CEO, Mons S. Aase, said: “Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”

According to the company, Skandi Africa is designed for harsh environments and deepwater subsea construction and flexlay operations. It is capable of performing subsea construction and equipment installation, IRM and ROV services in up to 4,000 meters of depth.

Built in 2015 by Vard Soeviknes in Norway, the high-end subsea vessel comes equipped with a 900-ton active-heave compensated crane and a 650-ton Tiltable Lay System which can operate in water depths up to 3,000 meters.

To remind, Skandi Africa started a five-year time charter contract with Technip back in 2015. In November 2020, DOF reported that it had secured a two-year contract extension for the vessel.

DOF Subsea secured contract extensions with compatriot Equinor and UK’s Shell for three of its vessels in mid-March.

Equinor Energy exercised options to extend the firm periods of the contracts for platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Mongstad for three years and anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Vega for two years.

Shortly after, the Norway-based subsea and marine services provider won multiple new contracts for renewables and oil & gas projects in the North Sea, totaling more than 185 vessel days.