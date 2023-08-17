Endesa to supply green energy for Port of Valencia

August 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Endesa Energía, a Spanish multinational electric utility company, has won the tender to cover 100% of the energy needs of the València Port Authority (PAV) over the next four years.

Port of Valencia

Under the deal, the company plans to supply up to 90 GWh/year of green energy. Endesa is already supplying totally renewable energy to the Port Authority of València (PAV).

With this commitment to renewable energy, Endesa estimates that the emission of 24,570 tonnes of CO2 will be avoided each year, equivalent to the absorption of this gas by 41,400 trees over 40 years.

ENDESA will work with nine supply points, for which the company guarantees that 100% of the energy will have Guarantee of Origin certification (GdOs) issued by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). The energy will be transported to all the sites, including the lighthouses of Cullera and Canet and the Port Authority’s own central offices, among others.

This new alliance with Endesa is expected to support Valenciaport to continue advancing in its roadmap towards decarbonisation in the development of all its activity.

The PAV has committed to decarbonisation through initiatives such as the use of hydrogen in port operations, photovoltaic plants at the València and Gandía sites, and electricity production through the movement of waves or wind turbines.

Recently, the port revealed that, from this autumn, the port will be able to use solar energy. The port also started the use of hydrogen in terminal operations receiving the first load of hydrogen to supply the refueling station located on the Xità quay.