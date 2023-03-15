EPS’ newbuild LNG dual-fuel bulker undergoes desulphurisation conversion

March 15, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) shipyard has wrapped up its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel bulk carrier desulphurisation conversion on the newbuild Mount Ararat.

Courtesy of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan)

According to information provided by the VesselsValue, the 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulker carrier is owned by a Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and registered by classification society ABS.

It was built by Chinese shipyard New Times Shipbuilding in January 2023.

As part of the conversion project, the desulfurization tower was installed and the emergency generator room, main engine LDCL system and lifeboat modifications were made, among others, on this 299.95- metre long and 50-metre wide ship.

Following the conversion, the bulker conducted a sail trial and began its voyage on 16 February.

Last year, EPS welcomed into its fleet five dual-fuel LNG bulkers, one of which was delivered on 15 November 2022 by New Times Shipbuilding. The vessel belongs to the company’s 210,000 dwt series of dual-fuel bulkers.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago EPS takes delivery of dual-fuel Capesize bulker Posted: 3 months ago

EPS is also the owner of the world’s first LNG-fueled Newcastlemax bulk carrier, Mount Tourmaline, which is transporting iron ore between Western Australia and Asia under the charter deal with Australian firm BHP.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago World’s 1st LNG-fueled Newcastlemax bulk carrier arrives in Singapore Posted: about 1 year ago

Based on EPS’ website, seven more dual-fuel LNG bulkers from the 210,000 dwt series are to join its fleet throughout 2023 and 2024.

Last year, the Singapore-based shipowner completed the first LNG bunkering operation for its managed vessel, Greenway, which is said to be the world’s first dual-fuel LNG Suezmax tanker.

The supply of 1,500 mt of LNG took place at the Port of Pengerang in Malaysia following the vessel’s delivery from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited on 28 June 2022.