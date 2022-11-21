EPS takes delivery of dual-fuel Capesize bulker from New Times Shipbuilding

November 21, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has taken delivery of a 210,000 DWT dual-fuel bulk carrier from Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding.

Photo: New Times Shipbuilding

As informed, the delivery of the vessel took place at the company’s shipyard on 15 November. This is the third vessel in a 210,000 DWT series of dual-fuel bulkers.

MAN Energy Solutions’ B&W 6G70 ME-GI dual-fuel engines were ordered for three Capesize bulk carriers. The vessels are expected to be “among the cleanest and most efficient in their segment, as well as being IMO 2030-compliant well in advance of the legislation”.

Eastern Pacific Shipping has currently on order four 110,000-ton oil tankers, eleven 210,000-ton dual-fuel power bulk carriers and seven 7,000 TEU container ships at New Times Shipbuilding.

In July this year, the Singapore-based shipowner completed the first LNG bunkering operation for its managed vessel, Greenway, which is said to be the world’s first dual-fuel LNG Suezmax tanker.

The supply of 1,500mt of LNG took place at the Port of Pengerang in Malaysia following the vessel’s delivery from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited on 28 June 2022.

According to EPS, the delivery and LNG bunkering were completed with support from various industry partners, including marine fuel supplier, Peninsula, which partnered with Petronas Marine to perform the LNG bunker supply.