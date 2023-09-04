ExoTechnologies and RONN team up on hydrogen propulsion

September 4, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

The Isle of Man-based ExoTechnologies, the owner of Glasgow boat builder Ultimate Boats, and Arizona-based hydrogen car and truck maker RONN have entered a hydrogen propulsion partnership.

Courtesy of ExoTechnologies

The companies, which signed a Letter of Intent (LoI), are expected to develop clean hydrogen electric propulsion systems for commercial, tactical and military high-performance watercraft to be built by Ultimate Boats in Scotland.

Last year, Ultimate Boats launched its first fully recyclable workboat made from its patented DANU composite material for Police Scotland, and ExoTechnologies CEO Shane Mugan said that he wants to go one step further with RONN and develop an ‘industry-disrupting’ hydrogen-propelled craft.

Mugan noted: “We are very excited to announce our new partnership with a pioneer like the RONN. We share an outlook and passion for driving decarbonization. We are aiming to develop a clean hydrogen electric propulsion solution for our boats. This new system will propel our recyclable high-performance craft into a new era of marine technology.”

Ronn Ford, Chairman & CEO at RONN, added: “The power of our collaboration with ExoTechnologies is in our shared vision of creating a sustainable future through innovative propulsion solutions.“