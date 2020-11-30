Fifty shades of collaboration in time of energy transition

There is little doubt that the past few years have witnessed the rise of energy-related collaborations to an extent never seen before. This is because cross-industry collaborations seem to be crucial for companies to ride the energy transition train which is indeed moving very fast.

The current energy transition can be described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the global energy sector from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy in the coming decades. Although it is mainly driven by sustainability reasons, the energy transition will only be successful if it provides energy security and access, along with enabling economic growth and development. In other words, its success will depend on a mix of different solutions that extend well beyond a single industry and have a positive environmental impact.

In order to make the energy transition happen, changes need to be navigated at a scale that cannot be achieved by an individual player. Therefore, when it comes to the global energy transition, collaboration becomes a multistakeholder, multifaceted challenge.