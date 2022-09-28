First all-electric vessel in Singapore port to use Shift Clean Energy tech

September 28, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canadian energy storage solutions provider Shift Clean Energy has announced its involvement in the first all-electric battery swapping vessel in the Port of Singapore.

Courtesy of Shift Clean Energy

The news was shared on 28 September 2022 at a keel laying ceremony, led by SeaTech Solutions International (SeaTech), Yinson GreenTech (YGT), and Goal Zero consortium members, marking the start of construction on the first all-electric cargo vessel in the Port of Singapore – the Hydromover.

The all-electric Hydromover, owned by YGT and designed by SeaTech, will be the first to use Shift’s PwrSwäp technology, the first pay-as-you-go energy subscription-service that provides instant clean, renewable energy to ships without risk or obligations.

Courtesy of SeaTech

Shift’s technology streamlines the transition from diesel powered to hybrid or fully electric, changing the game for energy storage in the marine industry.

The Hydromover is expected to be “the most economical and environmentally-friendly option” for cargo vessel crafts, reducing fuel costs by approximately 77% and saving approximately 752 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the atmosphere.

“We are honoured to be a member of the Goal Zero consortium. It’s never been more critical to decarbonize the marine industry and partnerships like these are integral to moving the needle on decarbonization,” Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, commented.

“PwrSwäp’s … technology will play a vital role in revolutionizing the operations of the harbor craft sector in the Port of Singapore and beyond and helping the maritime industry meet IMO’s greenhouse gas emission targets for 2050.”

“Goal Zero is made up of like-minded and synergistic partners who are fully committed to helping the marine industry transition to net zero. Since being awarded the grant, we have achieved many important milestones, which have culminated in today’s keel laying to mark the official commencement of construction. We are very pleased with our rapid progress and are looking forward to launching our pilot vessel by the second quarter of 2023, way in advance of the original 5-year schedule planned for the program,” Eirik Barclay, Yinson Executive Vice President New Ventures and Technology, said.

“This not only gives Goal Zero a head start to roll-out our all-electric cargo vessel, but it is also an important contribution to Singapore’s goals for all domestic harbour crafts to operate on low-carbon energy solutions by 2030 and to halve carbon emissions from these vessels by 2050.”

The Goal Zero consortium received one of the three grants awarded by Maritime Port Authority and the Singapore Maritime Institute in August 2021 to research, develop, deploy and commercialize a fully electric cargo vessel with swappable battery infrastructure solutions. Following the extensive research and design phase the vessel will go into construction and is expected to be finalized and launched in the second quarter of 2023 and ready for commercialisation in 2024.

