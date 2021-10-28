First season of NOAKA OBN survey done

October 28, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

TGS has completed the first season of the NOAKA ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Over 66% of the full project was acquired, with approximately 291 square kilometres of long offset multi-client data currently in processing with the final deliverables expected in the third quarter of 2022.

TGS is committed to completing the acquisition over the remaining survey area in 2022, supported by industry funding, the company said.

The acquisition of the NOAKA OBN survey began in late August measuring up to four kilometres of crossline offsets and 24 kilometres of inline offsets, utilising full azimuth and ultra-long offsets to understand the complex geology in the region.

Illustration of the NOAKA field (Courtesy of Aker BP)

This OBN survey, covering 437 square kilometres, is taking place in the NOAKA area, between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea, including both held and open acreage.

The NOAKA field is said to have recoverable reserves of more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalents. The plans for the area consist of a processing platform in the South operated by Aker BP, an unmanned processing platform in the North operated by Equinor and several satellite platforms and tiebacks.