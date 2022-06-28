Fugro CEO takes over as IRO chair

June 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro CEO Mark Heine has taken over as chair of the IRO, the non-profit organization for Dutch suppliers in the offshore energy industry.

Heine was presented as the new chair during the celebration of IRO’s 50th anniversary on 23 June.

Fugro’s CEO took over from previous chair Pieter van Oord, CEO of marine contractor Van Oord.

“First of all, I would like to thank Pieter van Oord for his excellent work as Chair of the IRO. He has been a strong ambassador for our industry, in the Netherlands and far beyond borders, with a clear vision on doing what is right,” Heine said.

“Like Pieter, I see a bright future for the IRO and our industry. We have a major role to play in the energy transition, in adapting to climate change and in safeguarding our planet and our oceans. My goal is to further strengthen the IRO’s role in representing our industry towards the government, NGOs and other industries. I’m happy to have been given this opportunity.”

Heine was appointed as Fugro’s CEO and chairman of the board of management back in 2018. He has been on the board of the IRO since 2017 and was appointed vice-chair in 2019.

