Fugro to back QatarEnergy’s field redevelopment project

March 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

QatarEnergy has awarded Fugro with a contract to deliver multi-year seabed geo-data acquisition and geo-consultancy services as part of the redevelopment of the Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam fields offshore Qatar.

Fugro’s team will be operating from Fugro Proteus, Pacific Grouse and Bourbon Enterprise to perform a range of in-depth geotechnical and geophysical assessments, as well as establish environmental baseline data.

The team is expected to be joined by geo-consultancy experts who will carry out comprehensive foundation assessments and provide advice on pipe-soil interaction.

The two companies are long-term strategic partners and Fugro has committed a range of digital technologies to the Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam redevelopment project, including digital data flow and processing, GIS dashboards and the full support of its newest remote operations centre (ROC) in Doha, Qatar.

According to the Dutch company, the ROC team will give QatarEnergy uninterrupted access to real-time geo-data from all ongoing surveys to support swift, informed decision-making.

In October 2021, Qatar’s state-owned oil and gas company changed its name from Qatar Petroleum to QatarEnergy to reflect its new strategy focused on the energy transition.

Late last year, the company also ordered six LNG carriers as part of its plans to meet the future LNG carrier requirements. The order included four vessels from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and two vessels from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).