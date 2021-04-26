GasLog’s LNG newbuild starts sea trials, delivery mid June

April 26, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Liquefied natural gas shipper GasLog informed its newbuild LNG carrier, GasLog Wellington has kicked off sea trials in South Korea.

Courtesy of GasLog

The vessel, currently known as SN2311 is under construction at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.

The vessel features X-DF low-pressure, two-stroke main engines, and GTT Mark III Flex Plus cargo containment systems.

It is capable of transporting 180,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel.

In a brief statement through its social media channels, the shipper noted the vessel is scheduled to complete the sea trials by 1 May. Its delivery is scheduled for the middle of June 2021.

Following the delivery, the vessel will be chartered to Cheniere Energy.

In December 2018, GasLog firmed up charter deals with Cheniere Energy for two 180,000 cubic meter LNG carriers, namely the SN2311 and SN2312.

The vessels are chartered for a firm period of seven years.