Harvey Gulf boosts subsea unit with two new hires

October 26, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

US-based Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has appointed two new members to its subsea solutions team, Brad Brister and Mark Scott.

Brister is a PMP certified project manager with over 19 years of subsea IMR experience. He has previously held roles with Canyon Offshore, Deep Marine Technologies, and most recently Oceaneering International.

Also, Scott brings to the team 20 years of offshore construction experience. He has held positions at Acergy, Veolia, Technip, Proserv and most recently McDermott.

In addition, the company has also recently appointed LaDawn Lounsbury to its business development team.

Her twelve year career includes positions with Helix, Ranger Offshore, Oceaneering International and, most recently, Bayou Companies Deepwater Flow Assurance and Coating and Insulation Business.

Vice president of Subsea Operations at HGSS, John Dunn, said: “The addition of Brad and Mark brings a wealth of industry knowledge, expertise, and the responsiveness necessary to meet our client’s needs and help expand our growth in the offshore market.”