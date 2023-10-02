Hexagon Purus to deliver hydrogen fuel storage system for training ship in Norway

October 2, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish Hvide Sande Shipyard has ordered a hydrogen fuel storage system for a training ship from Hexagon Purus Maritime, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwegian Hexagon Purus.

Courtesy of Hexagon Purus

Under the purchase order, Hexagon Purus Maritime will deliver its hydrogen fuel storage system incorporating type 4 hydrogen cylinders to be used onboard the training ship SKULEBAS.

The training ship is owned by Vestland County in Norway and operated by Maaløy Upper Secondary School to educate future mariners in Norway.

Delivery of the hydrogen fuel storage system is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

“Hvide Sande Shipyard is proud of being part of Vestland County’s hydrogen project. This project fits perfectly with our vision of being a leading provider of zero-emission technology and our previous experience from both battery and methanol technology,” said Mike Bylov Torsland, Senior Project Manager at Hvide Sande Shipyard. “We look forward to cooperating with Hexagon Purus on this ambitious hydrogen project.”

Robert Haugen, Managing Director of Hexagon Purus Maritime, added: “Hexagon Purus is at the forefront of developing innovative hydrogen storage solutions for the maritime industry. We are thrilled to deliver our zero-emission onboard storage technology to educate the future officers and sailors of the Norwegian maritime industry.

“We continue to see strong interest in our hydrogen storage technology as the maritime sector accelerates its decarbonization efforts. This order further validates our strong market position as an early-mover in zero-emission technology for the maritime industry.”