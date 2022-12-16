Hudong-Zhonghua delivers 2nd LNG carrier to COSCO and CNPC

December 16, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has delivered the second of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to compatriot COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The 174,000 cbm vessel Wudang was handed over in Shanghai on 15 December.

Credit: Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The company has further optimized the design of the ship, which features low energy consumption, high reliability, and high environmental protection technology. The LNG carrier has a total length of 295 meters, a molded width of 45 meters, a molded depth of 26.25 meters, and a speed of 19.5 knots. It is classified by the Chinese Classification Society (CCS).

The first ship of the project, Shaolin, which was delivered this October, loaded LNG from the Port of Oman at the beginning of this month and returned to PetroChina’s Jiangsu LNG.

To remind, COSCO and CNPC placed an initial order for three LNG carriers at Hudong – Zhonghua back in 2020. In June 2021, CNPC ordered three more 174,000 cbm carriers at the same shipyard.

At the end of 2021, Hudong – Zhonghua received another order for three LNG carriers from COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. The vessels are slated for delivery in September 2024, December 2024, and March 2025.