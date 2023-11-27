Hudong-Zhonghua hands over LNG Geneva to CSSC Shipping

November 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has delivered the fourth LNG carrier LNG Geneva to CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing entity of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

As disclosed, the shipbuilder held a naming and delivery ceremony for LNG Geneva on November 24 in China. The ship has a total length of 295 meters, a molded width of 45 meters, a molded depth of 26.25 meters, and a speed of 19.5 knots.

Furthermore, the vessel comes equipped with the latest low-pressure dual-fuel main engine (X-DF) developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation, which has low energy consumption and good environmental performance.

Compared with ships of the same generation, the ship is also specially equipped with a cryogenic device, which provides a wider oil and gas balance range for low-carbon voyages and can adapt to the various needs for the balanced utilization of boil-off gas in different routes.

LNG Geneva is the fifth LNG carrier delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua this year. The company delivered the vessel five months ahead of schedule. According to the production plan, the sixth LNG carrier will be completed and delivered next month, which is expected to set a new record of six LNG carriers delivered throughout the year.

To remind, in October this year, Hudong-Zhonghua delivered the third LNG carrier Wen Cheng to CSSC Shipping, The ship completed its gas trials in August 2023. The first two units, MU LAN and Guiying, are already delivered.