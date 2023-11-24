IRENA, DP World team up to decarbonize maritime logistics, port sectors

November 24, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a collaboration agreement with DP World, a UAE-based port developer and operator, to advance decarbonization solutions for ports and maritime logistics.

Through the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on decarbonizing the shipping and ports sectors, aligning current infrastructure, logistics and processes with the demands of the energy transition, and scaling up the use of renewable-based fuels and electrification.

“To align with the goals of the Paris Agreement and meet the demands of a transforming energy landscape, we must overcome existing infrastructure barriers, including in shipping and ports. By partnering with DP World, we aim to transform these sectors, making them more conducive to the global energy transition, where renewables-based fuels will play an increasingly prominent role,” Francesco La Camera, IRENA Director-General, said.

The Director-General also reflected on the DP World’s innovative use of smart electrification and its efforts to decarbonize its operations by 2040. Carbon emissions from the company’s UAE operations have been reduced by nearly 50% this year, with Jebel Ali port’s electricity now sourced entirely from renewable sources provided by the local utility provider.

“We are honoured to partner with IRENA on our collective journey towards a shared vision of renewable energy powering global supply chains. Together, we will drive meaningful change and set new standards for a greener future. We continue to integrate renewable energy into DP World’s business operations across our global footprint. IRENA’s work towards the tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030 means it will be an important partner for us as we continue on DP World’s own decarbonisation journey – both in the region and around the world,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, pointed out.

According to IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook, infrastructure upgrades need to accommodate the global trade of renewable fuels between low-cost supply and high-demand regions, proactively linking countries to promote the diversification and resilience of energy systems.

The shipping sector itself must also rely on a diverse mix of low-carbon fuels to stay in line with the 1.5°C target, with ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen making up nearly 61% of the fuel mix by 2050.

Through the agreement, IRENA and DP World aim to collaborate on scaling up efforts to address supply, infrastructure and technological challenges that can increase the uptake of these renewables-based fuels.