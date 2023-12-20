Island Constructor to pick up next-gen subsea equipment

December 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Island Offshore’s subsea vessel Island Constructor is set to pick up new, next-generation subsea equipment after it completes an assignment in January.

Source: Ulstein

Island Constructor, build 279 from Ulstein Verft, will return to the yard in January for a service assignment.

The vessel will finish a well service campaign just after year-end and go to Bergen to remove the well service equipment that has been on board for 14 years.

It will be replaced with next-generation subsea equipment, and the vessel will then proceed to Ulstein Verft where new equipment will be integrated.

Ulstein Design & Solutions has already been involved in reviewing the changes that need to be made.

“The equipment will be adapted in the hangar, on the deck, in the tower and the ship in general,” said Trond-Eivind Larsen, who is the topside group leader at the operator company TIOS, a part of the TechnipFMC group.

Various other service work will also be carried out for Island Offshore, including installing a ballast water treatment system (BWTS) and overhauling the engines.

The 2008-built Island Constructor is of Ulstein SX 121 design. It can accommodate 90 people. The vessel received an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) in April 2010.

The vessel was delivered to Island Offshore on May 23, 2008, and named the following day.

In addition to tasks such as light well intervention (LWI), subsea construction, equipment installation and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), the vessel is equipped with a heave-compensated tower for module handling and is able to conduct ROV operations.