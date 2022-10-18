iXblue and ECA Group to operate under new brand

October 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

iXblue and ECA Group will be operating under a new joint brand called Exail, the companies announced following the recent acquisition of iXblue by Group Gorgé.

According to iXblue, the companies will benefit from a global workforce of 1,500 persons and are expected to achieve an annual turnover of €250 million.

“Joining forces under a joint brand allows us to become a major global player capable of addressing new and larger markets, but also to federate our 1500 employees around the same banner,” said Fabien Napolitano, CEO of iXblue.

“Together, we will keep pushing back the frontiers of science to take our technological excellence to new heights. The new synergies created with Exail open up unlimited prospects for the development of new products and systems that will continue to push back technological limits and expand our customers capabilities.”

To remind, Paris-headquartered Groupe Gorgé completed the acquisition of iXblue at the end of September, bringing it under the same roof as ECA Group.

Related Article Posted: 17 days ago Paris-based firm buys iXblue Posted: 17 days ago

From most recent company-related news it is worth noting that in March iXblue announced it is ramping up its production of DriX uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) to “meet the growing industry need for sea-proven autonomous platforms”.

The strong increase in order intake has led to reviewing the whole industrialization process for series production, the company said.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: